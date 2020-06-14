Schampier, Charles J. COLONIE Charles "Chuck" J. Schampier, age 81, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born in the Bronx, the son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Schampier. He was predeceased by his brother Robert. He was a high school graduate and retired from the N.Y.S. Office of General Services as a plant utility engineer. He was a life member of the RCYC Yacht Club, the ACBS-Adirondack & Sunnyland Chapters and the 139th AES Medical Squadron out of the Stratton Air National Guard Base. Chuck enjoyed boating, working on boats and restoring wooden boats with his best friend, Adam Weisburgh. He was a proud Pop Pop to Noah and grandfather to Nicole and Ashley. He is survived by his wife, Cheryll; children: Charles "Chip" Schampier (Sue), Jennifer Eslick, and Kelly Denny (Aaron); grandchildren: Nicole Martinez (Cristian), Ashley Schampier and Noah Eslick; and great-granddaughter, Elsa Martinez; sisters: Helen Schampier and Marie Lang. A private service will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. A celebration of life will be announced in the future. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.