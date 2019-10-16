Sommer, Charles J. MECHANICVILLE Charles J. Sommer, 88 of South Second Avenue, died on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Stratton V.A. Medical Center in Albany. Born in Franklin, Va., son of Carleton and Gertrude Sommer, Charlie served with the U.S. Army's 519th Military Police Battalion in Korea, being honorably discharged in 1953. He had been a Mechanicville area resident for most of his adult life. He was a deliveryman for 25 years with H.P. Hood and Sons of Saratoga Springs, and later for several food brokers. A charter member of the Hillcrest Fire Dept., he was a committeeman and active member of Mechanicville Republican Party for years and the Korean War Veterans Association. A coin collector, Charlie enjoyed outdoor yard work, and along with his late wife and family, cherished times spent at their family camp on the Sacandaga Reservoir. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Olive who died on August 30, 2016; also his young daughter Carolyn; and granddaughter Chera Sommer. Survivors include his daughter Cindy (Dr. Barry) Constantine of Mechanicville; and three sons, Carl Sommer of Chico, Calif., Chuck Sommer of Warrensburg and James (Lynn) Sommer of Jacksonville, Fla.; along with grandchildren, Jason, Josh, Jeremiah and Allison Constantine, Annabella and Troy Sommer, Charles IV and Hannah Sommer and James Jr., Drew and Sarah Sommer; and great-grandchildren, Heidi and Carsten Sommer. Charlie's family would like to offer sincere thanks to his wonderful neighbors, Nancy Jo Raucci and Joan Murphy; the Community Living Center - 9C at the V.A. Hospital for all the wonderful care he received; special thanks to Dr. Uppal and Dr. Kaushik, Vanessa, Beth, Brian, Christine, Abduhl, Matthew, Gerald, Renalde, Sparky, Sunshine, Asia and Harriet; and also to Kathy English and Gina from Social Services. A burial service will be conducted on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the cemetery entrance by 11:15 a.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the s Project, in respectful memory of Charles J. Sommer. To leave condolences and for cemetery directions visit devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 16, 2019