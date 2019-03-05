Stella, Charles J. COLONIE Charles John Stella entered eternal life on March 3, 2019. He was born on June 25, 1927, to the late Charles Joseph and Frances Cassera Stella. He was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran and served for four years, attaining the rank of seaman second class. He served aboard the USS Honolulu (CL 48) and on his beloved USS Juneau (CL 119). He was a gifted musician and played in various Navy bands. He was a member of the Jack Dugan Band and the Fort Crailo Yankee Doodle Band for many years. He was a life member of the Albany Musicians Union, Local 14. He belonged to the American Legion for sixty seven years and was a member of the Joseph Zaloga Post 1520. Mr. Stella served his community in many fields. He was a life member of the West Albany Fire Company #2, rising through the ranks and becoming an elected fire commissioner of the West Albany Fire District. He was a member of the West Albany Ambulance Squad. He had a rewarding career with the General Electric Company, in Schenectady, for thirty-seven years, as a senior designer in Plant Engineering. Mr. Stella was a merit badge counselor for the Boy Scouts of America. His family was always the epicenter of his life and he loved every family gathering and especially his vacations to Cape Cod. Charles is survived by his dear wife of over sixty seven years, Jean Mooney Stella; by his sons, Steven (Marjorie), Mark (Andrea), Brian, and Thomas Stella; daughters, Patricia Fleury (late Dale), Pamela Stella (Scott Miller) and Lisa Smith; his grandchildren, Rosemary, Charles III, Laura Stella, Jean Rock, Brian Stella, Tyler and Wyatt Smith, and Victoria Fleury; his great-grandchildren, Meadow, Landon and Melody Stella and Oliver Smith; sister-in-law, Bea Mooney; his nephews, John Ray, James and Joseph Mooney, William Hennings, and Jay Homicz; and his nieces, Linda Hull, Karen Girard, Deborah and Linda Hennings. He was predeceased by sister Joann Hennings; nephews, Richard and Bradwell Mooney; and niece Barbara Homicz. The family would like to thank the A-unit staff at the Albany County Nursing Home for their tender loving care for Charles. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Charles's family on Wednesday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, located at 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Funeral service on Thursday, March 7, at 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home, thence to Blessed Sacrament Church, Albany, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. To leave the family a message, obtain directions, light a candle or view other helpful services please visit www.LGfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles J. Stella.
Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors
208 N Allen St
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 463-1566
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019