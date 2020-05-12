Charles "Bus" Kieley
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kieley, Charles "Bus" ALBANY Charles F. "Bus" Kieley passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes on May 9, 2020. Bus was born on August 9, 1935, to Katherine (Ford) and Charles Kieley, the eldest of four children, Joan, Sandra and William. Bus grew up in North Albany, graduating from V.I. High School. Upon graduation, he joined the Air Force and served as a jet engine mechanic on the former Amarillo Air Force Base during the Korean War. After serving in the Air Force, Bus attended and graduated from Siena College in Loudonville on the G.I. Bill, studying finance. He worked for thirty years as a bank examiner for New York State, retiring in the early 1990s. Bus married Barbara Bass in 1967 and they had two children, Matthew and Kristin. They were married twenty years until Barbara's passing in 1987 after a brief battle with cancer. Bus enjoyed fishing, camping at Roger's Rock in Lake George, golfing, and traveling with his longtime friend Pat. He was also a lifelong fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. Bus spent the early years of his retirement reading the newspaper and enjoying the sunshine and view at his home on Burden Lake, which he rented from his dear friend Paul. Bus was a loving Papa to Quinn, Margan, Calahan, Hudson, and Theo. Bus was best friends with his three siblings and close with his cousin Helen, whom he considered a sister. Bus is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Cindy Bass, Colleen Bass and Theresa Kieley; and brothers-in-law, Barry Gloeckner and Raymond Smith. Bus was predeceased by son-in-law Nathan Turon; and brother-in-law Neil Bass. Bus was a man of very few words, but when he spoke, he was thoughtful and meant what he said. He was an avid putterer and problem solver, and was known for building unique inventions around the house. He gave big strong hugs and had a smile that could melt your heart. Special thanks to the caring staff at the Eddy Village Green for their superb care of Bus in his final years. Funeral services will be private at the McVeigh Funeral Home with Father Doyle presiding. Bus will be buried in the family plot in St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands beside his parents. A memorial party will be held in the future after quarantine. Those wishing to remember Bus in a special way may send a contribution to either the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 or the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-0188
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 12, 2020
Matt & Kristin. Your Dad and your Mom were two of the nicest people that we have ever met. Their love and devotion to their family was a constant in their lives. All our sympathies as you lay your Dad to rest. He will be missed by all who were privileged enough to have known him.
Leslie Brady
Friend
May 12, 2020
So sorry for your families loss~
Sue
Friend
May 12, 2020
Our deepest sympathy Kris,Matt and entire Kieley Family on the passing of a very good man. You will remain in our prayers. God Bless.
Amy USVI
May 11, 2020
Mr Kieley was a customer of mine for many years.Always a gentleman,I enjoyed my relationship with him.
Steve Miller
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved