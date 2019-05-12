Charles Kinerson (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
Kinerson, Charles NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. Charles F. Kinerson, 95 of North Haverhill, formerly of Danville, Vt., a World War II veteran entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 10, 2018. He was born in Peacham, Vt. on March 29, 1923, to Charles Raymond and Elizabeth (Scott) Kinerson. He is survived by a brother-in-law, Thomas Hall; a son, David R. (June E.) Kinerson; daughters, Kitty (Carl) Thresher, and Barbara Lohman; and a daughter-in-law, Lise Kinerson. During his final years, Charles resided in the Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill. The viewing will be held at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Monday, May 20, from 1 - 2 p.m. The funeral will follow shortly after the viewing. The interment will be in the Danville Green Cemetery following the funeral. A full obituary may be viewed at saylesfh.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019
bullet World War II
