Straub, Charles King GLENS FALLS Charles King Straub, passed away on October 12, 2019, joining his wife Marion. He is survived by his daughters, Noreen O'Neil, and Kathleen Miorin. He was predeceased by his children, Mary Ellen and Bill; and siblings, Myrtle and Wesley Straub and Marjorie Roberts. Also survived by 16 grandkids. Chuck was involved in many charitable organizations, along with his loving devotion to "Fraternal Order of Eagles" South Glens Falls, earning him a lifetime membership. He also organized more Aeries in New York than anyone else. He is a member of the New York State Aerie Hall of Fame, Grand Aerie Hall of Fame and Organizers Hall of Fame. The best friendships were formed with the people from the Eagles. He is also survived by his nieces, Shirley West and Bonnie George; along with his caring home-aide, Treasa Shevel. Also predeceased by Hilda Sampson. Interment in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Tuesday, November 12, at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements by E.P. Mahar & Son Funeral Home in Bennington.



