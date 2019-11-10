Charles King Straub

Obituary
Straub, Charles King The officers of the International Association of Bridge, Structural & Ornamental Ironworkers Local Union No. 12, regret to inform our members of the passing of their Brother Charles Straub on October 12, 2019, in Vermont. There are no calling hours, and a service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, in the Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville. Fraternally Yours, John R. Bissaillon., Business Manager/FST Scott C. Allen, President
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
