Nall, Charles L. SCHENECTADY Charles L. Nall, age 71, passed away at his home on January 14, 2020. He was born in Cobleskill, the son of the late John and Ella Nall. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer L. Nall. Charlie retired from the Guilderland Central School District and had previously worked as a truck driver. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed working on cars and trucks. He was a very hard working man who loved his family. Charlie is survived by his children: Jeffrey C. Nall and Nicole M. Nall; grandchildren: Miranda Nall, Anna Maker and Caitlyn Grenfeld. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hour on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, from 4 to 5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. All are invited to attend a service following at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Bethany's Presbyterian Church, 21 North Lyons Rd., Menands, NY, 12204.
