Brown, Charles Ludy GUILDERLAND Charles Ludy Brown died in Guilderland on January 15, 2020. Charles is survived by his son, Demetrius Brown (Karen); grandchildren, Jordyn DuBios, Julian Brown, Aiden Brown, Marcus Brown; sister Brenda (William) Moore; brother, James (Betty) Brown; nephews, William Moore Jr. (Wendy), Julian Brown; great-nephew, Justin Moore; great-niece, Courtney Moore. Visitation will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, with a memorial service immediately following. Interment will be held in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation in Charlie's memory may make a donation to The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Center, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020
