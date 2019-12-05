Bridgeford, Charles M. ALBANY Charles M. "Charlie" Bridgeford, 58, passed away at home on December 3, 2019. Born in Albany, he was the son of Edward J. Bridgeford Jr. and the late Marie (Vasquez) Bridgeford. Charlie was the warehouse manager for many years at F.W. Webb in Albany and he also worked at the family store Bridgeford Hardware on Delaware Avenue in Albany. He loved the N.Y. Mets and Minnesota Vikings as well as his two beloved cats, Elizabeth and Catherine. Charlie is survived by his father Edward Bridgeford; his children, Casey, Carley and Charles Bridgeford Jr.; as well as his siblings, Dianne (Dennis) Schaffer, Donna (Ted) Minissale, Joey (Paula) Bridgeford and Edward (Pam) Bridgeford III; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with Charlie's family on Friday, December 6, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany prior to his funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019