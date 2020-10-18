Lipscomb, Charles M. Sr. ALBANY Charles M. Lipscomb Sr., 70 of Albany, passed away at home Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in the company of his loving wife of over forty years. Charles was born in Danville, Va. on December 30, 1949, the son of the late James M. and Annie O. Lipscomb. Charles retired from SUNY Albany as a bus driver. Survivors include his wife, Velma L. Lipscomb; three sons, Charles (Viola) Lipscomb Jr., Keon Lipscomb, and Robert Lipscomb, all of Albany; eight grandsons, Keon Jr., Kelijah, Elton, Kameron, Keonvion, Rehjour, Charles III, and Chandler; one great-grandson, Kaleb; sister, Thomasine Lipscomb and a host of nieces, nephews and other close family and friends. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, with services immediately following at 12 p.m. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com