O'Neill, Charles Martin Jr. MECHANICVILLE Charles Martin O'Neill Jr. of Round Lake Avenue passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was 51. Born in Cohoes on September 3, 1968, son of Charles M. and Janet (Clark) O'Neill Sr. He was the husband of Monica K. Tomlinson. Chuck worked for St. Gobain of Watervliet as a machine operator. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed kickboxing. He loved animals and would often give to the Mohawk Humane Society. Survivors in addition to his parents and wife include his sons, Charles M. O'Neill, III of Waterford and William J. O'Neill of Mechanicville; siblings, Tammy O'Neill of Albany, Mark Allen O'Neill and Heather D. O'Neill both of Stillwater. He also leaves his fur babies, Cassie, Hollie, Milo and Muffy. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday, September 23, in the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Ave., Mechanicville. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. in the funeral home with private interment in St. Agnes Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Kindly consider a donation to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 in loving memory of Chuck O'Neill. Online remembrances may be made at chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019