Services
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Charles N. Zehner Jr.

Charles N. Zehner Jr. Obituary
Zehner, Charles N. Jr. TROY Charles N. Zehner Jr., "Chuck," 68, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Albany, he was son of the late Charles N. Zehner Sr. and Marilyn Canam Zehner. Chuck resided in Troy all of his life and attended Troy High School. He worked as a route salesman for Morgan Linen Service Inc. in Menands and Golden Krust Bakery in Cohoes. Chuck was a kind and giving person; a friend to everyone he met. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and dogs, Daisy and Coco. He was a musician, a member of many local drum corps, and a talented woodworker. He also enjoyed creating and sharing photoshop illustrations, cooking, fishing, camping, connecting with friends on Facebook, and CB radio. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dawn Smith Zehner; and his daughter Heather (Robert) Emory. He was a loving grandpa to Colin Emory. He is also survived by his siblings, Allen, Laura (Joseph) Bruce, David, John, Christopher and Steven Zehner; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings, Patricia Favour, Linda Mitchell, and James Zehner. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Wednesday, from 4 - 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made in memory of Charles N. Zehner Jr. to the Pet Connection c/o WTEN, 341 Northern Boulevard, Albany, NY, 12204. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020
