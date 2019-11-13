Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles P. Concordia. View Sign Service Information Anderson Funeral Homes 250 Main Street Townsend , MA 01469 (978)-597-2692 Send Flowers Obituary

Concordia, Charles P. TOWNSEND, Mass. Charles P. "Chuck" Concordia, 72 of Townsend, formerly of Selkirk, died on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Health Alliance - Leominster Hospital with his family by his side after a lengthy illness. Chuck was born in Schenectady on August 15, 1947, a son of Francis A. and Martha E. (Pfister) Concordia and has resided in Townsend for over 35 years. Chuck was a graduate of the University of Buffalo where he received his bachelor's and master's degrees. For 25 years, Chuck worked as a financial analyst for the General Electric Company in Schenectady, Selkirk and finally in Fitchburg before retiring in 1998. Through the years Chuck was very active in the Townsend Youth Soccer program where he served as a member of its board of directors, as a coach and also as a referee. He later refereed in the high school and club soccer levels. Chuck enjoyed cooking and was happy to have his family and friends join him for a gourmet meal. He leaves his wife of 49 years, Catherine A. (Dias) Concordia; his son and daughter-in-law, Steven A. and Nicole Concordia; his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Ric Auger of Fort Worth, Texas; three sisters-in-law, Kathleen Concordia of Voorheesville, Barbara Dias of Waynesville, N.C., and Deborah Fine of Baja, Calif.; three grandchildren, Alexandra Concordia, William Concordia and Quentin Concordia. He was predeceased by his son, Scott Concordia of Townsend in 1992; his brother, David Concordia of Voorheesville; and his sister-in-law, Patricia Dias of Pasadena, Calif. Funeral services will be held privately. There are no calling hours. The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend is assisting the family with arrangements.



