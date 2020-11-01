1/1
Charles P. Haskins
Haskins, Charles P. EAST GREENBUSH Charles P. Haskins, 81 of East Greenbush, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor. Charles was born in Troy, N.Y., the son of the late Charles and Marion (Wixted) Haskins. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Charles retired in 2002 as a chief clerk for Rensselaer Supreme and County Courts. He was very active in Troy Pop Warner, South Troy Little League, Rennselaer County Repulican Party, honorary director of the Society of the friends of St. Patrick and was former Republican City chairman. Survivors include his wife, Anne "Dee" Haskins; daughters, Lisa (Michael) Koeppel and Susan (Tim) Robillard; sons, Keith (Louise) Haskins, Mark (Phyllis) Haskins, Timothy (Diane) Haskins; brother, Dennis (Barbara) Haskins; sister, Shirley Noel. He was predeceased by sister, Edith (Jack) Kelly; and brother-in-law, Al Noel; he is also survived by 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charles' name to a charity of the donor's choice






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2020.
