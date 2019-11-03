Taaffe, Charles P. OVIEDO, Fla. Charles P. Taaffe succumbed to a short battle with cancer on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, Fla. Charlie was born in Albany to parents Charles A. Taaffe and Catherine (Sillery) Taaffe. Early on in his life, Charlie discovered his passion for the game of football, successfully quarterbacking teams at Cardinal McCloskey High School and then at Clemson University and Siena College where his playing career ended. Prior to continuing his professional life, pride in his country and the emerging Vietnam War prompted Charlie to enroll voluntarily in Officer Candidate School for the United States Marine Corps, although he never served. It was his passion for the game that led to a lifelong pursuit in the game of football through coaching, where he enjoyed an extremely successful 42-year career spanning the east coast of the United States and Canada. His career afforded him and his family the opportunity to experience the world, but more importantly allowed Charlie to make a difference in the development of the lives of thousands of players, colleagues and friends. He is survived by his loving wife Jan; their son Brian; sister Mary; brothers, Bobby and Paul; nieces, nephews and other family members. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, from 4-8 p.m. at Baldwin-Fairchild (Goldenrod) in Winter Park, Fla. Funeral services will be held in St. James Catholic Cathedral, Downtown Orlando Thursday, November 7, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please consider a donation to the Charlie and Jan Taaffe Football Scholarship at The Citadel. This scholarship will be awarded to a walk-on football player who best exemplifies the qualities Charlie stood for as a coach, and those he will be remembered by in death.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 3, 2019