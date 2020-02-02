Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles P. Taaffe. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 4:00 PM Siena College Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Taaffe, Charles P. OVIEDO, Fla. Charles P. Taaffe succumbed to a short battle with cancer on October 29, 2019, at the age of 69 in Orlando, Fla. Charlie was born in Albany to Charles A.and Catherine (Sillery) Taaffe. He is survived by his loving wife Jan and their son Brian; sister Mary (William) Bowen; brothers, Dr. Paul (Traci) and Robert Taaffe; niece Kathryn Bowen Medhus (Kent); nephews, Andrew W. Bowen (Courtney)and Ryan Taaffe (Lowell George); and great-nieces, Emilia and Olivia Medhus; cousins, and lifelong friends in Albany. His funeral took place in St. James Catholic Cathedral in Orlando. A memorial Mass will take place at Siena College Chapel at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, with Reverend Kenneth Doyle officiating, followed by a reception at Swifty's on Everett Road in Albany. A scholarship has been established in Charlie's name at Siena College and will be awarded to a local male or female athlete who embodies the qualities of sportsmanship and compassion that he is fondly remembered for. Contributions may be sent online to Siena College Scholarship Giving or mailed to Siena Department of Development and External Affairs, 33 Fiddlers Ln., Loudonville, NY, 12211.



Taaffe, Charles P. OVIEDO, Fla. Charles P. Taaffe succumbed to a short battle with cancer on October 29, 2019, at the age of 69 in Orlando, Fla. Charlie was born in Albany to Charles A.and Catherine (Sillery) Taaffe. He is survived by his loving wife Jan and their son Brian; sister Mary (William) Bowen; brothers, Dr. Paul (Traci) and Robert Taaffe; niece Kathryn Bowen Medhus (Kent); nephews, Andrew W. Bowen (Courtney)and Ryan Taaffe (Lowell George); and great-nieces, Emilia and Olivia Medhus; cousins, and lifelong friends in Albany. His funeral took place in St. James Catholic Cathedral in Orlando. A memorial Mass will take place at Siena College Chapel at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, with Reverend Kenneth Doyle officiating, followed by a reception at Swifty's on Everett Road in Albany. A scholarship has been established in Charlie's name at Siena College and will be awarded to a local male or female athlete who embodies the qualities of sportsmanship and compassion that he is fondly remembered for. Contributions may be sent online to Siena College Scholarship Giving or mailed to Siena Department of Development and External Affairs, 33 Fiddlers Ln., Loudonville, NY, 12211. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close