Arthur, Charles Patrick VOORHEESVILLE Charles Patrick Arthur died on Friday, May 10, 2019, in his home. Born on December 1, 1935, in Ticonderoga to Alice Mary McGrath and Richard Francis Arthur, "Pat" was the oldest of six children. Pat graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 1953, where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball, instilling a lifelong love of sports. He worked for International Paper for one year and served in the Army at Fort Ord, Calif. and the 9th Infantry Division in Germany. Upon his return, he was accepted into Cornell University, where he earned his B.S. from the ILR School in 1961. Pat married his high school sweetheart, Frances Ann Hopkins, in September 1957, and they set off from Ticonderoga to Cornell as a married couple. Together, Pat and Fran raised seven children and enjoyed 61 and a half years together with the last 40 spent in Voorheesville where he had been a member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church. In 1991, Pat retired from the Research Foundation of SUNY and enjoyed his lifelong hobby of collecting and trading stamps. Pat was also an avid gardener, storyteller, and listener of old time radio and his beloved Boston Red Sox. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh - especially his doctors and nurses. Pat was a former member of the New Scotland Kiwanis and Lions Club International. Pat was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Richard. Pat is survived by his wife, Fran; his children, Joseph, Mary, Patricia (Tony) Sisti, Richard (Lynn), Douglas, Margaret (Dave) Caldwell, and Susan (Fred) Gorman; exchange student and "adopted" daughter Alejandra Hernandez (Jeff) Stein; his grandchildren, Maia, Samuel, Michael, Alena, Patrick, Timothy, Kelly, Katherine, and Rebecca; his sisters, Maryanne (Clarence) Schaeffer, Jane (Dick) Banker, Shirley (Jerry) teRiele, and Virginia Arthur (Tom Haluska); his sisters-in-law, Betty Arthur, Carolyn Malaney, Jean Hopkins, and Helen Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family in St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 32 Mountainview St., Voorheesville on May 17, from 9:30-11 a.m., with a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. and a reception following. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , P.O. Box 2025 Milford, NH, 03055-2025, or St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Voorheesville. An endowed scholarship in his name is being established at Metropolitan State University Foundation in Minnesota; memorial contributions may be sent to 700 East Seventh Street, Saint Paul, MN, 55106-5000, noting the Charles Patrick Arthur Endowment.











