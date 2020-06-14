Cole, Charles R. "Chuck" BRUNSWICK Charles R. "Chuck" Cole, 95, died June 11, 2020, at home. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Howard and Mary Cole and the husband of the late Vera Cole. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1943. Chuck served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific during World War II, earning two Purple Hearts, the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal with Bronze Service Arrowhead, the Good Conduct Medal, Philippines Liberation Ribbon with two Stars, and the World War II Victory Medal. He also was involved with the DAV, the Cpl. Arthur Willi Military Order of the Purple Heart, and volunteered at the Albany VA Hospital. Chuck had been employed at the Troy Post Office for 30 years and was a lifelong communicant of Sacred Heart Church. He belonged to the Brunswick Elks and the Poestenkill Seniors. Chuck enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing. He hiked Mount Marcy on his 75th birthday. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Chuck is survived by five children, Charles (Nancy) Cole, Thomas (Ann Marie Mc Cabe) Cole, Patricia (Edward) Sharer, David (Maryrose) Cole, and James (Ellen) Cole; nine grandchildren, Charles and Michael Cole, Kaitlin Mc Cabe Cole Seal, Mary Pat and Eric Sharer, Brendan, Matthew and the late Dylan Cole, and Victoria Cole; and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Howard, William, Doris and Joan. Due to the Corona Virus, services at the present time will be private. A remembrance Mass will be scheduled at a future date. Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's name, may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Ave., Troy, NY 12180.