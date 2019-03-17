Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles R. "Butch" Gillett. View Sign

Gillett, Charles R. "Butch" TROY Charles R. "Butch" Gillett, 72, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on the evening of March 14, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles H. and Helen M. Moore Gillett. Butch was a lifelong resident of Lansingburgh, born and raised and a graduate of Lansingburgh High School in 1966. He was employed for over 15 years as a machinist for General Electric in Schenectady and thereafter also worked security for Albany International Airport and Troy High School. Butch was a former member of the Eveningstar Lodge #75 F & AM. He was also a member of United Church of Cohoes. Butch was a good cartoonist, drawing and burning pictures into wood, but the greatest pride and joy of his life were his grandchildren. Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Patricia G. Olsen-Gillett. He was the beloved father of Laurel Gillett, Charles Cowin, Robin Gillett-Nedoroscik (John), Scott Cowin (Ginger), Shawn Cowin, Michael Cowin (Kristy), Nichole Rhodes (Albert), Mariah Garay (Sam) and Aries Behan all of Troy; brother of Richard J. Gillett (Joan) of Waterford. He is also survived by his 20 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chapel of the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue (corner of 104th Street) Lansingburgh with Reverend Nick TeBordo, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Community Hospice of Rensselaer, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. For online condolences please visit:







218 2nd Avenue

Troy , NY 12180

218 2nd Avenue
Troy , NY 12180
(518) 235-5610
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2019

