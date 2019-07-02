Wendt, Charles R. WATERVLIET Charles R. Wendt, age 79 of Watervliet, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019. Born on October 11, 1939, he was the son of the late St. Clare and Dorothy VanBramer. He was predeceased by his son Charles R. Wendt Jr. Charles retired from Bendix in Green Island, working as a tooling manager. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Wendt; daughters, Celeste Marie (Joe) Yusaitis, and Claudine Michele Wendt; granddaughter Joanna Reilly; and great-grandchildren, Tristan and Lydia Reilly. A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD, 57325. To express condolences please visit www.CatricalaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 2, 2019