Coleman, Charles Rempson Jr. ALBANY Charles Rempson Coleman Jr., 79, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, after battling a long illness. He had resided at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home in Lee, Mass. for the last 12 years. He began his life on July 23, 1940, in Hudson. He was born to the late Martha (Thompson) and Charles Coleman Sr. He was the fourth of seven children, educated in Albany and employed and retired from General Electric in Schenectady. It is well known that Charles had a love for cars. He maintained his cars to the point of being immaculate, like clockwork, every weekend. He also took great pride in his dress attire... never to be seen in jeans or sneakers. He was simply a "sharp dresser!" When he was indoors, he enjoyed watching T.V. and catching any "Western" show that happened to be on T.V. Charles was a very sociable person, who loved to listen to music and just have a good time. Charles now leaves us to make the immediate Coleman family complete in eternal peace. He was preceded in death by both parents, Martha and Charles Coleman Sr.; and his six siblings, Dorothy Johnson, Edith Dixon, Joan Bickley, Matthew, Joseph and Robert Coleman. He leaves to mourn his passing, four children, Charmain Johnson, Charles Coleman III, Rena Harrell, and James Harrell; ex-wife and loving friend, Brenda Coleman; one aunt, Elizabeth Coleman; 13 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 19, at 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A calling hour will precede the service from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Movement Disorders Charitable Foundation of AMC, 47 New Scotland Ave., Mail Code 70, Albany, NY 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019