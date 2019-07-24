DeSanto, Charles Robert "Bobby" WINTER PARK, Fla. Bobby passed away on July 18, 2019. He was the son of Dominick and Etta DeSanto born in Albany on August 28, 1937. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Celine; his son Michael, his wife and children; his daughter Melanie and children; his brother Dominick and his wife Alice; his sister Barbara "Dolly" and her husband Ralph; and also, by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bobby graduated from St. Ann's Academy in 1955 where he starred in baseball and basketball. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1957 and served the United States for 23 years, retiring in 1980. He achieved the rank of chief master sergeant and was a Vietnam veteran.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 24, 2019