Morrill, Charles Robert "Chuck" CLAYTON, N.C. Chuck, 81, passed away on January 20, 2019, following a long and courageous battle with COPD. At the time of his death, he was residing with his wife Beth in Clayton, North Carolina. Chuck was born in 1937 in Albany to Raymond and Dorothea (Miller) Morrill. He is survived by his wife, Beth (Charbonneau, nee Nicoll); sister Carol Mannella (Peter); daughters, Jean Morrill, Patricia Elethorp (Andy), and Renee (Charlie Woodard) Charbonneau; sons, Michael (Julie, deceased) Morrill, Robert (Kris) Morrill, Brian (Jamie) Morrill, and David (Kim) Charbonneau; and many loved and loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Chuck was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Mary (Bayly) Morrill; his brother Raymond Morrill Jr.; and sister-in-law Constance Morrill. He graduated from Christian Brothers Academy (high school), Siena College (B.A. in English), and Rhode Island University (M.B.A). The majority of his career was in health care human resources - as benefits manager at Roger Williams Hospital in Providence, R.I.; as personnel director at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River, Mass.; as V.P. of personnel and labor relations at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Mass.; and A.V.P. of human resources at Arnot Ogden Medical in Elmira, N.Y. Chuck grew up in Rensselaer, moved in the early 1960s to North Attleboro Mass.; to Osterville (Cape Cod), Mass. in 1985; and to Elmira in 1991. In 2003, he and Beth retired back to Osterville, Mass. and in 2015, they decided they'd had enough of the snow and cold and moved to Clayton, N.C. Chuck was an avid foodie and fan of the Boston Red Sox, and New England Patriots. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 18, in the Church of St. Mary in Rensselaer.



163 Columbia Tpke

Rensselaer, NY 12144

