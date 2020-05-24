Ryan, Charles "Puddles" HALFMOON Charles "Puddles" Ryan, 75, passed on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Shaker Place Rehabilitation Center from complications of a recent illness. Born in Plattsburgh on August 29, 1944, the son of Charles and Dorothy Ryan, he was a graduate of Guilderland High School. After high school, Chuck joined the U.S. Navy and served proudly during the Vietnam war until his discharge in 1969. He retired from the State Department of Parole in Albany. He was a member of the VFW 4412 in Hudson, Fla. Chuck spent a lot of time in Schroon Lake with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, especially with his son Jason and his friend John on their boats, and he also enjoyed cooking for friends, family and anyone that came to camp. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Smith Ryan, whom he married on May 6, 1967; sons, Charlie (Jennifer) Ryan, Gary Ryan, and Jason (Michelle) Ryan; grandchildren, Dustin Ryan, Christopher (Meaghan) Moll, Colby, Taylor, and Ella Watson; a great-grandson, Joel MacDonald; and his siblings, Art (Joan) Ryan, Dorothy Green, Bonnie (Marty) Goggin, James Ryan (Clayton Sherlock) Linda Ryan, Jerry (Marge) Ryan, Lynn (Steve) Demczar, and Dan Ryan; as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Martin and David Ryan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service with military honors will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or Father Flanagan Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE, 68010 in his memory. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos you may have and memories of Chuck you have, with his family.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.