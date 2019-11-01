|
|
Eacy, Charles S. Sr. LATHAM Charles S. Eacy Sr., 79 of Island View Road, died peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after a long illness. Born and educated in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Samuel and Victoria Etoll Eacy. Charles served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He worked for 17 years as a computer technician at Knolls Atomic Power Lab in Niskayuna until his retirement in 2004. Most recently, he was employed as a bus monitor at Shenendehowa Central School District. When he wasn't working, Charles loved going on long motorcycle rides, vacationing whenever he could, solving computer problems and line dancing. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Murdza Eacy; and by his children, Mary A. MacIntosh (Earl) of Altamont and Charles S. Eacy Jr. (Susan Bullett) of Green Island. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Earl A. MacIntosh III, Victoria M. MacIntosh, Donald and Joseph Bullett as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Eacy. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford and at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Maronite Church in Watervliet. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Monday from 4-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX, 75231. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2019