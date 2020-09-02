Hunt, Charles S. "Chuck" Sr. CAMBRIDGE Charles S. "Chuck" Hunt Sr., 91, passed away August 31, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Grace Doane Hunt and Charlie Hunt and the husband for 48 years of Clara Flanigan Hunt. Chuck lived on a farm in Shushan, N.Y. where he attended the one-room schoolhouse still standing in that town. At the age of 12, his family moved to Hells Kitchen on the West Side in New York City. He attended Murray Hill High School and worked numerous jobs in the City of New York. Chuck worked union jobs on the N.Y. piers and in N.Y. high rises. In 1950, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he became a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division and served his country through 1952. In 1960, Chuck moved upstate and worked for the Operating Engineers Local 106 and then the Teamsters Local, where he became a Teamster steward until his retirement in 1995. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. His volume of pictures over the years shows a seasoned outdoorsman who loved every minute of the sports. He was an avid supporter of the United Way of Northeastern N.Y. and always supported his wife in her many efforts in the community. He had a wonderful relationship with his son, Chuck Jr., and his grandson, Steven. They were always a high point in his lifetime. Chuck's storytelling was absolutely the best, and he would have you laughing for hours. In addition to his wife, Clara, he is survived by a son, Charles Hunt Jr. (Anna); a grandson, Steven Hunt (Julie); and a nephew, John Hunt Jr. (Akiko). He was the brother of the late John Hunt Sr. and Charlene Manginelli. The funeral will be private at the family's convenience. There will be a celebration of his life at a future date. In memory of Chuck, contributions are asked to be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1300 North Main Street, Chamberlain, South Dakota 57325.