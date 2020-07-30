1/
Charles "CJ" Schoonmaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schoonmaker, Charles "CJ" SCHENECTADY Charles "CJ" Schoonmaker, 38 of Schenectady, passed away suddenly on July 27, 2020. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of Diane Wolfrum and the late Charles Schoonmaker. CJ was an avid reader, a high school wrestling standout. He was fluent in sarcasm, and was always joking around. He was a great conversationalist, very personable, and enjoyed socializing with friends. CJ always had an open ear and heart with kind words. He was definitely the fun uncle, he was adored by nephews, Jacob and Dominick, and niece Ava. In addition to his father, CJ was predeceased by grandmother Carole Schoonmaker; and grandfather Joseph Bietka. He is survived by his mother Diane Wolfrum; brother Nick (Lindsay) Schoonmaker and their children, Jacob and Ava; sister Chrissy Schoonmaker and her son Dominick Garcia; and sister Michele Stiffen; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, from 12 to 2 p.m., with a service at 2 p.m., at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. Social distancing practices will be in effect and masks are required within the building. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Service
02:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved