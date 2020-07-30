Schoonmaker, Charles "CJ" SCHENECTADY Charles "CJ" Schoonmaker, 38 of Schenectady, passed away suddenly on July 27, 2020. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of Diane Wolfrum and the late Charles Schoonmaker. CJ was an avid reader, a high school wrestling standout. He was fluent in sarcasm, and was always joking around. He was a great conversationalist, very personable, and enjoyed socializing with friends. CJ always had an open ear and heart with kind words. He was definitely the fun uncle, he was adored by nephews, Jacob and Dominick, and niece Ava. In addition to his father, CJ was predeceased by grandmother Carole Schoonmaker; and grandfather Joseph Bietka. He is survived by his mother Diane Wolfrum; brother Nick (Lindsay) Schoonmaker and their children, Jacob and Ava; sister Chrissy Schoonmaker and her son Dominick Garcia; and sister Michele Stiffen; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and friends. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, from 12 to 2 p.m., with a service at 2 p.m., at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. Social distancing practices will be in effect and masks are required within the building. Please see NewComerAlbany.com
