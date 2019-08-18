Stegel, Charles Jr. ALBANY Charles Stegel Jr., passed away on August 15, 2019. He was born in Niskayuna son of the late Charles Stegel Sr. and Lola "Genny" Walker. Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a medic. After returning to the U.S. he obtained his massage certification and returned to Germany where he worked as a massage therapist in many local health spas. Charles returned to U.S. where he worked as a home health aide for over 25 years for many local agencies. It was at the German American Club in Albany where he met the love of his life, Christel who would soon become his beloved wife. Charles and his wife shared many fond memories, listening to opera, participating in various actives at the German American Club and listening to German music. He will be fondly remembered for his kindness and chivalry, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Christel; his sister, Marie Kunker (Richard); half-brother, Frederick Elia; Christel's sons, Herbert Liebenhagen Jr. (Becky) and Michael Liebenhagen; Herbert and Becky's children, Herbert Liebenhagen III and Melissa Gibson (Robert); and Christel's great-grandchildren, Xavier and Robert. A memorial service will be held on August 23, at 11 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of all of the fond memories shared by Charles and Christel to The German American Club of Albany, 32 Cherry St., Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019