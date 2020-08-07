Sutton, Charles DELMAR Charles Sutton, 73, passed away suddenly at home on August 1, 2020. Charles was born in Albany on August 26, 1946, to the late Marguerite Cain Sutton. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cathy Jackson Sutton; his three sons, Adam (Amy Passmann), Bryan (Lisa Bosko) and Gregory Sutton; and his grandchildren, Nick Sutton, Dylan Sutton and Austin Sutton and Emmi Crosier. He is survived by his sisters and brothers, Claire Mower, Rosalie VanKuren, Clifford Field and Lester Field. He was a 1965 graduate of Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk School District. He served in the U.S. Air Force for five years. Charles was employed by Central Hudson Gas and Electric for 30 years. He was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren dearly. Due to the current pandemic, services were kept private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Charles Sutton to the Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY, 12205. applebeefuneralhome.com