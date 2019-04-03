Albany Times Union Obituaries
Gardner, Charles W. Jr. ALTAMONT Charles W. Gardner Jr. died on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was 84. He was born in Albany to the late Charles and Lillian (nee Amsler) Gardner Sr. on May 18, 1934. Charles served in the U.S. Army, leaving at the rank of sergeant. He worked as a senior buyer for Sager - Spuck Supply Company in Albany before he retired. He was the beloved husband of Fay (nee Musser) Gardner; loving father of Nancy (Russell) Twaddell, Charles W. Gardner III and Dennis Clyde Gardner; and grandfather of Kristen Twaddell (Michael) Gannon and Matthew Twaddell. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 11a.m.-12 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont, with a funeral service to follow. Interment in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Guilderland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles' memory to the Altamont Reformed Church, 129 Lincoln Ave., P.O. Box 671, Altamont, NY, 12009.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 3, 2019
