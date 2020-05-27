Giroux, Charles W. LADY LAKE, Fla. Charles W. Giroux, 67, passed away peacefully at the UF Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Jean Paul and Joyce (Weatherwax) Giroux.Charles was a graduate of Keveny Memorial Academy in Cohoes where he was a three-sport athlete. Although he enjoyed playing basketball and soccer, his true passion was baseball where he excelled as a pitcher. After high school, Charles continued his love of baseball having pitched for the Albany Twilight League and continued to stay active in any recreational sport for as long as he could. He was retired from the N.Y.S. Thruway Authority Canal System where he worked as a welder. Charles is survived by his significant other, Brenda Mims; his children, Paul Giroux and Melissa (Scott) Heid; and loving grandchildren, Emma Testa and Alex Heid. In addition to his children and grandchildren, he is survived by his many siblings, Annette (Bob) Campbell, Paula Sheahan, Donna (Michael) Fontana, Dolores Giroux, Catherine (Bill) Duffy, and Pam Vertefeuille. Charles was predeceased by his brother Richard Giroux. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Charles enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved the N.Y. Yankees, fishing, and playing golf - where he recently experienced the joy of a hole-in-one. Overall, he always looked to have a good time wherever he was and whatever he was doing. Charles loved living in Florida where it was sunny and warm and spending his nights dancing with Brenda at the Square and enjoying time with his Village friends. He always looked forward to his visits back home to upstate New York, spending time with his children and grandchildren, swimming, playing golf and visiting the Saratoga Race Track. There will be no services held at this time. When we are able to, a memorial will be scheduled to celebrate the life of Charles.





