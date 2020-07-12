McGuirk, Charles W. III LONGWOOD, Fla. Charles W. McGuirk III, the son of Anne I. Nolan and Charles W. McGuirk Jr. of Albany, died peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Longwood, Fla. at home with his wife and son Phillip at his side, after a long struggle with cancer. Mac, as he was known to family and friends, was born on July 31, 1947, the brother of Marianne, Margaret and Patricia. He attended Vincention Institute but became a Marine in 1966 and served 11 months in Vietnam with two purple hearts. He was stationed in Argentia, Newfoundland, where he met Theresa Joy, to whom he was married 50 years this past January 28, with a large celebration of his family and friends. They have three sons, Charles, David and Phillip, all of Florida. He graduated from Hudson Valley Community College with a degree in electrical engineering and joined General Electric where he built tank and submarine simulators until his retirement. Mac loved his family, motor cycles, fishing, cooking delicious breakfasts and dinners for his family and friends. He was a voracious reader, especially loved history. In August he made a last trip to Newfoundland with Theresa and visited family in Boston and Albany on their way back home to Florida. Mac will be sorely missed by his wife, family and friends but will be long remembered and loved.