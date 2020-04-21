Powers, Charles "Chuck" W. WATERVLIET Charles "Chuck" W. Powers, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital with his loving wife Sharon by his side. Born on February 10, 1953, he was the son of the late George Powers Sr. and Muriel A. Miller Powers. He was educated mostly in the Troy school district but graduated from Hoosick Valley High school. Chuck was a dedicated employee for the N.Y.S. Senate where he worked for many years as a print production assistant before retiring in April of 2009. Chuck enjoyed painting and cooking both indoors and outdoors. He loved to grill and could make just about anything! Being an avid sports fan he loved watching boxing on T.V. and cheering on his two teams, the Cleveland Indians and the San Fransisco 49ers. Chuck and his wife liked to go on day trips to Lake George and Cooperstown. He also enjoyed attending his granddaughter's softball, soccer and basketball games. Chuck loved to listen to music, especially, the oldies and country artists Hank Williams and Ronnie Milsap. He always loved an occasional day spent with friends at Larry's Tavern in Watervliet. He is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Sharon J. Powers; his two children, Mickey and Shelby Powers; beautiful granddaughter, Elizabeth Powers; his siblings, George (Kelly) Powers Jr., David (Mary Ann) Powers, Janice (Jerry) Whitney and Daniel Powers. He also leaves behind three nephews and his beloved fur companion, Cinnamon. Chuck was pre-deceased by his parents, George and Muriel Powers; and his nephew, Jason D. Powers. Chuck's wife Sharon would like to sincerely thank Community Hospice for the wonderful care and support given during this difficult time. Per the deceased wishes and COVID-19, no calling hours or services will take place. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208. The Condolence book is available at, ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2020