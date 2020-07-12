Russum, Charles W. GLENMONT Charles W. Russum, son of the late Raymond Russum and Viginia Russum-Keefe (Adda), passed away suddenly on July 5, 2020, in Readsboro, Vt. He was 68 years old and lived in Glenmont. He is survived by his wife and best friend Patricia K. Russum; they were married for 42 years. He was a graduate of Bethlehem Central High School and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont. Chuck enjoyed a 30-year career with the Ski Market which led to a lifelong love of skiing with friends and family. In retirement Chuck discovered a great pastime when he became involved with the Adaptive Ski Program at Windham Mountain which he looked forward to every winter. He was also a member of the Lions Club in Readsboro. Chuck was happiest when spending time at our house in Vermont. He liked just puttering around the yard and the peace and tranquility he felt when relaxing on the deck. He loved his family dearly and often said how blessed he was to have many loyal and close friends. He had many a good times with all of you and Chuck was always up for good times! In addition to his wife, Trish, he is survived by his siblings, Janet (Kenneth) Adams and John (Nydia) Russum. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Nancy Keefe (David Naftolowitz), Susan (Joseph) Ryan and Mary Orcutt. Also, he was an uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his in-laws, Richard and Dorothy Keefe; and brother-in-law Richard Keefe Jr. My thanks to the Readsboro emergency personnel. I am so grateful for your help. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Readsboro Lions Club, P.O. Box 9, Readsboro, VT, 05350 or the Readsboro Fire Department, P.O. Box 322, Readsboro, VT, 05350 You were the love of my life and I will miss you always. Rest in Peace, my love. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
.