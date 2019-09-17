Thorne, Charles W. ALBANY Charles W. Thorne, 90, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Charles and Marion Allen Thorne. Chuck was a graduate of Albany High School where he was president of the Hi-Y Association and played baseball and basketball. He was an auto parts manager at various car dealerships. Chuck was also purchasing agent and executive aide for the City of Albany under Mayor Thomas M. Whalen, III for ten years. For over twenty-five years, he was a New York State court attendant. Chuck was a former IAABO basketball referee. He loved sports, golf and was a fan of the Giants and the Mets. He was a communicant of the former St. Teresa of Avila Church and the Parish of Mater Christi. He was former president of St. Teresa's Men's Association. Chuck was a life member of the Knights of Columbus #173, former district deputy, grand knight and life member PACC and also life member of BPOE Elks #49. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Marilyn Thorne Fahey; and great-granddaughter Hope Ann. He is survived by his beloved wife Anna Marie Calsolaro Thorne celebrating 69 years of marriage on September 17; his sons, Charles (Madelyn) Thorne and Richard Thorne; grandchildren, Jessica Ann Kuftiak (Steven), Alison Marie Thorne, Michael Charles Thorne; and five great-grandchildren. Thank you to the nurses and staff of St. Peter's Hospital, the Hospice Inn and Our Lady of Mercy Life Center for their care and compassion. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Wednesday, September 18, from 4-7 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 19, at 10 a.m. in the Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St., Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019