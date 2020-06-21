Wachunas, Charles W. MECHANICVILLE Charles W. Wachunas, 52 of Saratoga Avenue, died peacefully in his loving wife's arms on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital, following a brief illness. Born on March 22, 1968, he was the son of Ann Wachunas of Green Island and the late Charles Wachunas. He attended Watervliet High School and graduated from H.V.C.C. with an associate degree. Chuck worked as an HVAC technician for most of his adult life, working with various companies throughout the years. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, gardening, cooking, listening to music and was a diehard N.Y. Yankee and N.Y. Giants fan. Chuck's true passion was playing the guitar and he was one of the founding members of the local metal band, the legendary Nocturnal Season. Survivors include his wife of seven years, Renee Thornton Wachuna; stepmother Diane Wachunas; his children, Krystle (Mark) Johnson, Randall William Alexander Wachunas, Christopher (Ashley) Springer and Nickolaus Springer; grandchildren, Aliya, Kimaya, Skye and Nathan; siblings, Robert, Tamara and Thomas Wachunas and Darcy Kasianczuk, as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate Chuck's life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions which will be used to encourage the battle against addiction, may be sent to St. Luke's Resource Recovery Center, 40 McBride Rd, Mechanicville, NY, 12118 in his memory. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos, and memories of Chuck you have, with his family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.