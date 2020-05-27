Walker, Charles "Cha" Jr. BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. Charles "Cha" Walker Jr. passed away on May 22, 2020, in Barefoot Bay, Fla. surrounded by his loving family. Cha was the son of the late Esther and Charles Walker, Sr. and husband of Mary "Sis" (Hansen) Walker, his high school sweetheart. He was a graduate of Troy High School where he played football, baseball and basketball. He was voted "Athlete of the Year" by his 1956 classmates, which made Coach Picken very happy. He was inducted into the Troy High School Hall of Fame in 2008. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army in 1957, serving through 1959 in the 67th Armored Tanks Division in Fort Hood, Texas and then in Nuremburg, Germany. He then went on to join the National Guard serving 20 years as first sergeant in the 105th MP division in Troy. He was employed by the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Department for 24 years, retiring in 1998. Cha was dedicated to the youth of South Troy. He started the youth basketball program at St. Joseph's, coaching from 1964-1973. He was instrumental in creating the South Troy Independent Baseball/Babe Ruth teams and formed the South Troy Dodge Baseball program. He coached basketball and football at LaSalle Institute in Troy. He was very proud to be a coach for the South Troy Pop Warner Football program for many years. Most of his time was spent coaching and teaching these young boys to become good men. "It was always all about the kids." He was a lifetime member and past president of the Emerald Athletic Club, Troy; past president of the local Kiwanis and assisted in the Meals on Wheels program in Barefoot Bay, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary. They have four children, Debbie Walker-Barnes, Dan Walker (Rosa), MaryBeth Fluewelling (Jim), Charles "Cha" Walker III (Trish); nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a sister Ann Marie Burke; and brother Ed Walker. Also, several special nieces and nephews. The family would also like to recognize and acknowledge the great comfort and care that was provided by his granddaughter Lindsy. A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Troy. His final resting place will be in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, Fla. with military honors at a later date. In honor of Coach Walker please support a youth program of your choosing. One of Cha's favorite sayings was: "A Man Stands Taller with Honor, Pride and Trust in God." Please feel free to share a memory or offer your on-line condolences by visiting morrisstebbinsminersanvidgefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2020.