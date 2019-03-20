Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Ward "Chuck" French III. View Sign





French, Charles "Chuck" Ward III WEST WARDSBORO, Vt. On March 5, 2019, Charles "Chuck" Ward French III, 79 of West Wardsboro, passed away peacefully. He grew up in Oradell, N.J. then Ridgewood, N.J. He graduated from the Oratory School in Summit, N.J., 1958. He attended Cornell University and Villanova University. He married Dorothy Laval in 1961 and they resided in Monroe and Ballston Lake, N.Y. The couple divorced in 1978 and Chuck moved to Meridan, Conn. His love of the outdoors brought him to settle in southern Vermont in 1993. Chuck spent much of his career in engineering sales and ran Ward Graphics from 1995 into his retirement. Chuck loved skiing the slopes initially as Ski Patrol at West Mountain, Glens Falls, then picked up his skills as a ski instructor at Hickory Mountain followed by many years at Mount Snow and Stratton Mountain, Vt. His love of life, his sense of humor and love of the outdoors passed on to his kids. Chuck loved his motorcycles, especially his Ducati. After moving to Vermont in 1993, he picked up target shooting and became an avid shooter. He is a past president of the Central Connecticut Radio Control Club in Farmington, Conn. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Grace French, of Cape Cod, Mass. and is survived by his longtime companion Cynthia Scanlon of Huntington, Conn.; children, Cynthia "Cindy" (Val) French of Fairfax, Va., Charles "Chip" (Lisa) French IV of Saratoga Springs, and Darin (Kelly) French of Colonie; his sisters, Jeanne VanHeest and Dianne Sarno and brother John French; and grandchildren, Haley and Hayden French. Chuck was a beloved uncle of eight nieces and nephews. A Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, in Our Lady of Hope Church in West Barnstable, Mass., followed by burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Centerville, Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to s. For online guestbook and directions visit johnlawrencefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 20, 2019

