Shanks, Charles William DELMAR It was a dark and stormy night in September 1938 when Charles William Shanks was born in Cornwall, N.Y. Charles passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, after a long illness. He lived a large portion of his life in Highland Falls (West Point), N.Y. and most recently resided in Largo, Fla. before returning to New York. Charles was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from HSBC Bank as a vice-president. Charles is survived by his nieces and nephews, Duane (Sharon) Keezer, Wayne (Gail) Keezer, Deborah (Neil) Larson, Diane (Theron) Dell, Roberta (Thomas) Marsh, Wanda Keezer, Laura (Roger) Whan, Benjamin (Debra) Keezer, Christine Miller and numerous great- and great, great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Charlotte and Charles; and his sister, Patricia Ellen Shanks Keezer DeVoe. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 6, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 3, 2019