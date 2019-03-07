Charlie "Charles Wardell" Coles

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie "Charles Wardell" Coles.

Coles, Charlie "Charles Wardell" ALBANY Charlie "Charles Wardell" Coles, 69, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born on October 2, 1949, in Halifax, Va. A home going celebration will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 12 p.m. with calling hours starting at 10 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.

logo
Funeral Home
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.