Coles, Charlie "Charles Wardell" ALBANY Charlie "Charles Wardell" Coles, 69, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born on October 2, 1949, in Halifax, Va. A home going celebration will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 12 p.m. with calling hours starting at 10 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 7, 2019