Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wm. Leahy Funeral Home 336 Third Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Michael the Archangel Church 175 Williams Road Troy , NY View Map Funeral service 9:30 AM St. Michael the Archangel Church Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Weber, Charlie EAST GREENBUSH Charlie (Chuck) Weber of North Greenbush completed his final life's journey to his heavenly home on May10, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Charles V. and Mary Eagle Weber. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Connors Weber; a son, Chuck; and daughter, Marianne and her husband Kevin Barrs of Waterford, Conn.; his grandchildren, Bill, Luke and Patrick Barrs, Raeann, Charlie, and Caitie Weber; and great-granddaughter, Nichole Weber and beloved Poodle, Emmi. He is also survived by extended family and neighbor of 60 years, Robert and the late, Peggy Beckmann , Gail (Mrs. Paul Roberts), Mary Beckmann (Mrs. Jay Carroll) and godchild,Cheryl Beckmann. Also survived by beloved nieces and nephews. He was brother to Alexandra (late Frederick J.) Gleason and the late Dr. Edward J. Weber of Boston. Charlie Weber was owner and operator of Charles V. Weber Machine Shop of Troy for more than 60 years where he was always heard to say, "This is Charlie . What can I do for you". He counted his employees as his "Greatest Asset ". He was a Member of St. Michael the Archangel Church and the Elks. He was active in Burden Pond Restoration Committee due to his love of all creatures so that the ducks were safe. His love of animals also lead to some of his greatest friends and memories through the National Netherland Dwarf Rabbit Club and American Rabbit Breeders Association. He and his other members were dedicated to the breeding and showing of all sizes and shapes of thoroughbred rabbits . He was a world expert in Dwarf rabbits sometimes spending hours on the phone talking to other breeders who needed answers and was among the first five members of the American Rabbit Breeders Association Hall of Frame. He loved helping the 4-H Kids best of all and donated rabbits, money and time to anyone who asked. He even traveled twice to Hawaii to spread his love of his rabbits. He counted the friends he met through these travels as "some of the greatest people I know". He could also claim being New York State Champion Breeder 14 consecutive years. The Hobby lasted more than forty years and brought him much happiness which included many lifelong friends. Chuck served as a











Weber, Charlie EAST GREENBUSH Charlie (Chuck) Weber of North Greenbush completed his final life's journey to his heavenly home on May10, 2019. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Charles V. and Mary Eagle Weber. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Connors Weber; a son, Chuck; and daughter, Marianne and her husband Kevin Barrs of Waterford, Conn.; his grandchildren, Bill, Luke and Patrick Barrs, Raeann, Charlie, and Caitie Weber; and great-granddaughter, Nichole Weber and beloved Poodle, Emmi. He is also survived by extended family and neighbor of 60 years, Robert and the late, Peggy Beckmann , Gail (Mrs. Paul Roberts), Mary Beckmann (Mrs. Jay Carroll) and godchild,Cheryl Beckmann. Also survived by beloved nieces and nephews. He was brother to Alexandra (late Frederick J.) Gleason and the late Dr. Edward J. Weber of Boston. Charlie Weber was owner and operator of Charles V. Weber Machine Shop of Troy for more than 60 years where he was always heard to say, "This is Charlie . What can I do for you". He counted his employees as his "Greatest Asset ". He was a Member of St. Michael the Archangel Church and the Elks. He was active in Burden Pond Restoration Committee due to his love of all creatures so that the ducks were safe. His love of animals also lead to some of his greatest friends and memories through the National Netherland Dwarf Rabbit Club and American Rabbit Breeders Association. He and his other members were dedicated to the breeding and showing of all sizes and shapes of thoroughbred rabbits . He was a world expert in Dwarf rabbits sometimes spending hours on the phone talking to other breeders who needed answers and was among the first five members of the American Rabbit Breeders Association Hall of Frame. He loved helping the 4-H Kids best of all and donated rabbits, money and time to anyone who asked. He even traveled twice to Hawaii to spread his love of his rabbits. He counted the friends he met through these travels as "some of the greatest people I know". He could also claim being New York State Champion Breeder 14 consecutive years. The Hobby lasted more than forty years and brought him much happiness which included many lifelong friends. Chuck served as a U.S. Navy medic stationed with Marines at Fort Pendleton, California. The family thanks the nursing staff at Van Rensselaer Manor you know who you are and thanks St. Peters hospice Inn for their compassionate care. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Troy, with the Very Rev. Anthony Ligato, Pastor celebrating. Family and friends are invited and may call on Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church 175 Williams Road, Troy. In lieu of flowers, please consider St. Peter's Hospice Inn or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Charlie's honor. Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close