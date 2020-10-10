St. Gelais, Charlotte A. COHOES Charlotte A. St. Gelais, 77 of Breslin Avenue, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born and raised in Cohoes, Charlotte was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Matthew and Helen Brzuska Gula. She graduated from Cohoes High School and worked at the former Barclay Home Products. She also was a dedicated childcare provider for many. Charlotte was known for her talent making ceramics and jewelry, and she simply loved socializing with friends and family. She was also a lifetime member and past president of the Polish American Association on Willow Street in Cohoes. Charlotte was the wife of Ronald "Satch" St. Gelais who passed away in 2018. She was the loving mother of Kimberly LaCross (Frank Smith) of Scotia and Melissa A. Smith (Bill) of Cohoes; the sister of the late Donald Gula; the sister-in-law of Marianne Gula; the grandmother of Jennifer Cline (Philip), Brianna Smith (fiance, Matt Swartout), Matthew and Nicholas Smith; and the great-grandmother of Izabella Latimer and Jaxson Cline. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, many special loving friends and by her beloved pets, Suey and Rusty. Relatives and friends may visit with her family Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Masks will be required and social distancing and occupancy regulations will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made in Charlotte's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com