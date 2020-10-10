1/1
Charlotte A. St. Gelais
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
St. Gelais, Charlotte A. COHOES Charlotte A. St. Gelais, 77 of Breslin Avenue, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born and raised in Cohoes, Charlotte was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Matthew and Helen Brzuska Gula. She graduated from Cohoes High School and worked at the former Barclay Home Products. She also was a dedicated childcare provider for many. Charlotte was known for her talent making ceramics and jewelry, and she simply loved socializing with friends and family. She was also a lifetime member and past president of the Polish American Association on Willow Street in Cohoes. Charlotte was the wife of Ronald "Satch" St. Gelais who passed away in 2018. She was the loving mother of Kimberly LaCross (Frank Smith) of Scotia and Melissa A. Smith (Bill) of Cohoes; the sister of the late Donald Gula; the sister-in-law of Marianne Gula; the grandmother of Jennifer Cline (Philip), Brianna Smith (fiance, Matt Swartout), Matthew and Nicholas Smith; and the great-grandmother of Izabella Latimer and Jaxson Cline. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, many special loving friends and by her beloved pets, Suey and Rusty. Relatives and friends may visit with her family Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Funeral home, 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Masks will be required and social distancing and occupancy regulations will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made in Charlotte's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
105 Vliet Blvd
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-7666
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved