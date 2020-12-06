1/1
Charlotte Dack Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miller, Charlotte Dack PONTE VERDE BEACH, Fla. Charlotte Dack Miller passed away in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. on November 28, 2020. She was born in Hutchinson, Kan. The daughter of Edward Julian Dack and Margaret Phillips Dack, she grew up in Hutchinson. After attending Christian College in Columbia, Mo. for her freshman year, she transferred to the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan. While there she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma, which recently honored her 75-year membership. In 1945, she married Richard Dean Miller in Cambridge, Mass., where he was serving as a naval officer. After World War II they moved first to Berkeley, Calif. and then in 1951 to Schenectady, N.Y., where Dr. Miller worked for the General Electric Research Laboratory, now part of GE Global Research. She was a wife and a mother of two children. Also active in community affairs, she volunteered at the Schenectady Museum Shop and served as president of the Friends of the Museum, now the Museum of Innovation and Science. She also served as the president of the Board of the Schenectady Day Nursery. She treasured the friends she made in these activities as well as in book, antique and garden clubs in which she participated. She moved to Ponte Vedra Beach in 2006 to be nearer to both of her children. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Miller. She is survived by her daughter, Constance Miller Triano (Donald Triano) of Ponte Vedra Beach; and her son, Stanley Dack Miller (Ginger Miller) of Clermont, Fla.; her step-granddaughter, Christine Triano; and two step-great-grandsons, all of Los Angeles, Calif. A memorial service will be held in Schenectady at a future date. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved