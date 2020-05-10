Charlotte Harrison
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harrison, Charlotte RENSSELAER Charlotte Harrison, 78, of Rensselaer, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home in Rensselaer. Charlotte was born January 1, 1942, in Holyoke, Mass., the daughter of the late Michael and the late Bertha (Ciak) Punska. She was a registered nurse and had worked for Childs Hospital and then for Albany Memorial Hospital, Albany where she worked for over 20 years before retiring. Survivors include her daughters, Shelby Harrison, Page (Edward) Bonapartian, Kelly (John) Carpinello; a sister Cecelia Eggleston. She was predeceased by a daughter Shelly Harrison; and two sisters, Mary Franchi and Dorothy Morgan; and her beloved companion Santino Paolucci. Charlotte was the proud grandma of Ty, Jay, and Rocco Carpinello. She will also be missed by many cousins and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. The family has requested that those who wish make donations in her name to either The Community Hospice, Bruen Rescue Squad, The Church of St Mary or a food bank of the donor's choice. Arrangements were entrusted to the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved