Harrison, Charlotte RENSSELAER Charlotte Harrison, 78, of Rensselaer, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home in Rensselaer. Charlotte was born January 1, 1942, in Holyoke, Mass., the daughter of the late Michael and the late Bertha (Ciak) Punska. She was a registered nurse and had worked for Childs Hospital and then for Albany Memorial Hospital, Albany where she worked for over 20 years before retiring. Survivors include her daughters, Shelby Harrison, Page (Edward) Bonapartian, Kelly (John) Carpinello; a sister Cecelia Eggleston. She was predeceased by a daughter Shelly Harrison; and two sisters, Mary Franchi and Dorothy Morgan; and her beloved companion Santino Paolucci. Charlotte was the proud grandma of Ty, Jay, and Rocco Carpinello. She will also be missed by many cousins and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. The family has requested that those who wish make donations in her name to either The Community Hospice, Bruen Rescue Squad, The Church of St Mary or a food bank of the donor's choice. Arrangements were entrusted to the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc