Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Hubbard Bathrick. View Sign Service Information Burnett & White Funeral Home 7461 South Broadway Red Hook , NY 12571 (845)-758-5042 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Burnett & White Funeral Home 7461 South Broadway Red Hook , NY 12571 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. John's Reformed Church 126 Old Post Rd North Upper Red Hook , NY View Map Burial Following Services St. John's Reformed Church Cemetery Red Hook , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bathrick, Charlotte Hubbard SCHENECTADY Charlotte Hubbard Bathrick, 103, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Schenectady. She was born on February 6, 1916, the daughter of the late George and Estella Goodell Hubbard. She resided in Red Hook, N.Y. for 83 years before moving to Coburg Village in Rexford, and then to Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Beloved wife of the late Arvine Kilmer Bathrick for 52 years, Charlotte was an active member of the community and always cherished her time with family and friends. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her devoted family; son Donald who lives in Castleton, son Robert and wife Linda of Feura Bush, son Bruce and wife Patricia of Cheshire, Conn., and her 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. While living at the Red Hook farms she was often visited by loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews. They all willfully participated in farm and garden chores. Then they were treated with swim trips to Spring Lake and other great ventures. Then back to the farm for fun games and delicious treats. We know her kind heart and gentle spirit will live with us forever. Charlotte was a parishioner of St. John's Reformed Church in Upper Red Hook, N.Y. where she was a leader at many church suppers and other social events. She was also a parishioner of the Christ Community Reformed Church in Clifton Park. She was a member of the Rhinebeck Red Hook



Bathrick, Charlotte Hubbard SCHENECTADY Charlotte Hubbard Bathrick, 103, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Schenectady. She was born on February 6, 1916, the daughter of the late George and Estella Goodell Hubbard. She resided in Red Hook, N.Y. for 83 years before moving to Coburg Village in Rexford, and then to Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Beloved wife of the late Arvine Kilmer Bathrick for 52 years, Charlotte was an active member of the community and always cherished her time with family and friends. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her devoted family; son Donald who lives in Castleton, son Robert and wife Linda of Feura Bush, son Bruce and wife Patricia of Cheshire, Conn., and her 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. While living at the Red Hook farms she was often visited by loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews. They all willfully participated in farm and garden chores. Then they were treated with swim trips to Spring Lake and other great ventures. Then back to the farm for fun games and delicious treats. We know her kind heart and gentle spirit will live with us forever. Charlotte was a parishioner of St. John's Reformed Church in Upper Red Hook, N.Y. where she was a leader at many church suppers and other social events. She was also a parishioner of the Christ Community Reformed Church in Clifton Park. She was a member of the Rhinebeck Red Hook Elks Club 2022 and voted "Mother of the Year" in 1990 (which we all wholeheartedly agree with, we love you mom). She was a past president and honorary member of the Upper Red Hook Historical Society, president of the Scudder Memorial Missionary Society, honorary member and treasurer of the Old Dutch Village Garden Club, and treasurer of the AARP Rhinebeck Chapter. She was officer and Golden Sheaf Member of the Red Hook Grange #918. In her late 80's, she would be seen cooking in the Grange booth at the county fair. She was a member of the Senior Citizens of Red Hook, Roger Benson Historical Club and Friends of Elmendorf, and the Century Club of Northern Dutchess Hospital. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook on Sunday, October 13, from 2 - 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, at 11 a.m. in St. John's Reformed Church, 126 Old Post Road North, in Upper Red Hook. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. John's Reformed Church Cemetery, Red Hook. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Charlotte's memory to the St. John's Reformed Church, 126 Old Post Road North, Red Hook, NY, 12571. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit Burnett-White.com Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close