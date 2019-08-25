|
Lawton, Charlotte ALTAMONT Charlotte Mae (LaPine) Lawton, 91, died peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her two daughters and daughter-in-law, Sandra Lowder (Gavin), Andrea James (William) and Nancy Lawton; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Marion Lawton; a niece and two nephews. Calling hours will be held at the Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont on Saturday, August 31, from 1-3 p.m., with a funeral service to follow. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlotte's name to the Helderberg Reformed Church, P.O. Box 196, Guilderland Center, NY, 12085. Online condolences and a full obituary may be see at fredendallfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019