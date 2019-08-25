Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
View Map
Charlotte Lawton


1928 - 2019
Charlotte Lawton Obituary
Lawton, Charlotte ALTAMONT Charlotte Mae (LaPine) Lawton, 91, died peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her two daughters and daughter-in-law, Sandra Lowder (Gavin), Andrea James (William) and Nancy Lawton; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Marion Lawton; a niece and two nephews. Calling hours will be held at the Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont on Saturday, August 31, from 1-3 p.m., with a funeral service to follow. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlotte's name to the Helderberg Reformed Church, P.O. Box 196, Guilderland Center, NY, 12085. Online condolences and a full obituary may be see at fredendallfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019
