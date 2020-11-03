Ferguson, Charlotte M. (Cain) GUILDERLAND Charlotte M. (Cain) Ferguson, born in Albany's Brady Maternity Hospital on May 3, 1924, died on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the age of 96. Charlotte graduated from St. Patrick's School in Albany in 1937 and from Vincentian High School in 1941 and entered the convent of the Sisters of Mercy the same year where she was known as Sister Mary Clare.As a nun, she taught at the Sacred Heart School in Watervliet, St. John's School in Rensselaer and Vincentian Glass School and Annex and St. Joseph's High School in Albany. She was a graduate of Immaculate Heart of Mary College in Scranton, Pa. and of Sage College in Albany with a master's degree in art and mental retardation. As Mrs. John Ferguson, Charlotte taught for BOCES special education in Middleburg, Westmere School and Colonie. As a parishioner of St. Madeleine Sophie Church, she taught religious education for 20 years. She was a mother of four: Juanita Platka of Schenectady, Cristina Eaton of Vermont, John Ferguson of Glenville, and the late Melissa Ferguson. She was predeceased by her husband, John Ferguson. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Lonny Eaton of Salem, Adam Platka of Brooklyn, Liza Eaton of Chester, Vt., and Angelica, Raphael and Daniella Ferguson of Glenville. The wake will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 6, at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Madeleine Sophie Church, Guilderland. Interment will be in Sts. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery, Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Right to Life. Online condolences may be made at demarcostonefuneralhome.com