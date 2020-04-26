Muller, Charlotte M. RAVENA Charlotte M. Muller, 90, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Alexander and Elizabeth Winkelmann. Charlotte was born in Manhattan and lived in Ravena for many years. After many years of service Charlotte retired from the Retired Teachers Association. Survivors include her children, Mark (Linda) Muller, Philip Muller, Alison (Cynthia) Muller and Sara (Paul) Sterling; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Charlotte was predeceased by her husband Wesley Muller. All services were held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider a donation in memory of Charlotte to St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 301 Hackett Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020