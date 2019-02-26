Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte M. Rider. View Sign

Rider, Charlotte M. ALBANY Charlotte M. Rider passed away at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Charlotte was born in the South End of Albany in 1923 to parents Harry Thomas and Jennie Kearney Rider. Charlotte worked for Williams Press in Menands as a copy holder for 33 years, and retired from the New York State Thruway Authority after 12 years of service. Charlotte is survived by her life time friend Jacqueline Fischer whose family opened their hearts and home when Charlotte lost her parents. She is also survived by several cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was predeceased by her brother Harry Brayton Rider. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 27 at 12 p.m. at the Parish of Mater Christi. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the Mass in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave. from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Those who wish may make contributions to The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St. Albany, NY 12208 or The Community Hospice Gift Processing Center, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences may be offered at







Rider, Charlotte M. ALBANY Charlotte M. Rider passed away at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Charlotte was born in the South End of Albany in 1923 to parents Harry Thomas and Jennie Kearney Rider. Charlotte worked for Williams Press in Menands as a copy holder for 33 years, and retired from the New York State Thruway Authority after 12 years of service. Charlotte is survived by her life time friend Jacqueline Fischer whose family opened their hearts and home when Charlotte lost her parents. She is also survived by several cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was predeceased by her brother Harry Brayton Rider. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 27 at 12 p.m. at the Parish of Mater Christi. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the Mass in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave. from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Those who wish may make contributions to The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St. Albany, NY 12208 or The Community Hospice Gift Processing Center, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.

490 Delaware Avenue

Albany , NY 12209

(518) 463-1594 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close