Rider, Charlotte M. ALBANY Charlotte M. Rider passed away at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Charlotte was born in the South End of Albany in 1923 to parents Harry Thomas and Jennie Kearney Rider. Charlotte worked for Williams Press in Menands as a copy holder for 33 years, and retired from the New York State Thruway Authority after 12 years of service. Charlotte is survived by her life time friend Jacqueline Fischer whose family opened their hearts and home when Charlotte lost her parents. She is also survived by several cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was predeceased by her brother Harry Brayton Rider. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 27 at 12 p.m. at the Parish of Mater Christi. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the Mass in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave. from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery, Glenmont. Those who wish may make contributions to The Parish of Mater Christi, 40 Hopewell St. Albany, NY 12208 or The Community Hospice Gift Processing Center, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte M. Rider.
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019